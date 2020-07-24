1938-2020 Carla L. Cole, 82, of Laramie died July 16. An ice cream social, in honor of Carla, will be Sunday afternoon, July 26, from 3:00-5:00 at the Hay Barn on Deerwood Ranch. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Hospice of Laramie in Carla's name. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
