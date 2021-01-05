Steven Virgil Coburn 1950-2021 Steve Coburn, a devoted husband and father passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2021 due to heart complications. He is survived by his wife, Judith Coburn, children Courtnay Flagg, Michael Coburn (Kaiya), Zachary Coburn (Bridget), grandchildren Lily, Miles, Imogene, Kaira, Kaile, Lovisa, Ophilia, and Penelope, sister Shirley Lawson (Gene), and brother Brian Knudsen (Kathy). Steve was born in Gary, IN and grew up all over Wyoming. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1969 and attended Western Wyoming Community College playing the trumpet for the traveling performance band. He married the love of his life, Judy Angwin on August 24, 1974, and graduated from the University of Wyoming to become a high school science teacher and sports coach. Their daughter Courtnay was born in 1976, and first son Mike was born in 1979. Steve taught high school science and PE in Worland until 1987 and then moved to Grand Forks, ND where he became a Physical Therapist. The family moved to Eagle River, Alaska where his second son, Zack was born in 1992. In 1994, the family returned to Laramie, Wyoming where he worked as a physical therapist until his retirement in 2017. He was an avid rock hunter, hiker, high school football enthusiast, dog lover, and master gardener. He loved history and music, and never stopped wanting to learn. His pride and love for his family emanated in everything he did; his selflessness as a husband, father, and grandfather will never be forgotten. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
