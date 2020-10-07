Robert Donald Christensen 1927-2020 ROBERT "Bob" DONALD CHRISTENSEN passed away at the age of 93 on September 30, 2020 in Sheridan, Wyoming with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Frances Mae (Schindler) Christensen and daughters, Dee (Walt) Davis of Sheridan, WY; Danna (Rich) Williams of Laramie, WY; Darel Agresta of Englewood Cliffs, NJ; Dale Susan (Dan) McNierney, of Laramie, WY; and Darcy (Norm) Sams of Weston, WY; and 13 granchildren. A full obituary can be viewed at https://www.kanefuneral.com/obits?id=1887. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Alice Hardy Stevens Center in Laramie, WY. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Craig Hospital Foundation, Attn: Assistive Technology Fund, 3425 So. Clarkson St., Englewood, CO 80113, or www.craighospital.org/foundation, or Diabetic Youth Camp Hope, 3920 West 45th St., Casper, WY 82604. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
