Charles Paul Cooper passed away on January 12, 2019. Chuck was born on September 6, 1929 in Rawlins to Brady and Blanche (Lippert) Cooper. He was the youngest of three children.
At age six, he had the good fortune to be taken under the wing of Kleber Hadsell & family on a sheep ranch in the Green Mountain area of Wyoming. He fondly recalled his many childhood & teenager summers there. Another important mentor during his youth was Dr. Charles Jeffery, who also provided fatherly influence. He was a proud football player for the Rawlins Outlaws and graduated in 1948. He then managed Dave’s filling station until joining the U.S. Army with the 141st Tank Battalion and was a Master Sergeant upon honorable discharge.
He attended the University of Wyoming, graduating with a BS degree in Vocational Education in 1956 and a MA degree in Education and Administration in 1959. As a student he was active with Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He met his wife, Nancy (Crandall) during his UW days and married the “Belle of East Moose (Wyoming)” on June 14, 1954.
He taught high school for a couple of years in Cashmere, Washington and Pine Bluffs before securing employment at the University of Wyoming. He was a proud and devoted University of Wyoming employee for 30 years starting out as Field Representative and finished as the Acting Dean of Adult Education. At retirement he was a Professor Emeritus. A career highlight was managing Trail Lake Ranch for the University of Wyoming near Dubois for many summers.
With his solid work ethic, carpentry skills and common sense genius, he hand built a home in the Tetons, which continues to be enjoyed by the family. Following his retirement and the death of his wife of 44 years, he lived in Oregon and Arizona.
At the time of his death, survivors include three daughters: Jamie (Bob) Carrier of Loveland, Colorado; Cristi (Scott) Searls of Issaquah, Washington and Tara (Mark) Marchant of Waldenbuch, Germany; three grandsons, Vanca (Sara) Carrier, Castle Rock, Colorado; Owen (Shanon) Searls, Pacifica, California; Eric (Kristen) Searls, Little Rock, Arkansas; four granddaughters, Margaux (Kelcey) Christensen, Laramie; Kylie (Colt) Jones, Ft. Collins, Colorado; Andi Marchant, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Torrey Searls, Orlando, Florida; five great grandchildren, Nolan Carrier, Emmeline Carrier, Kardell Christensen, Orly Jones, and Gradie Christensen; sister Mary Engstrom (since deceased), sister-in-law Quita Pownall; five nieces, Lynda Ford, Meribeth Beller, Marilyn Engstrom, Cony Pownall and Joan Martino and one nephew, Paul Pownall.
His wife Nancy, his parents, sister Ruth Beller and nephew Kim Engstrom preceded him in death.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 17th at 1:00pm at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 South 11th Street, Laramie. Refreshments will follow. A private internment succeeds at Greenhill Cemetery.
Donations can be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 (on line: curealz.org).
