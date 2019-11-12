Charles L. Sanchez

Charlie Sanchez of Laramie, Wyoming was born in San Pablo, Colorado to his parents, Carlos and Otilia (nee Rael) Sanchez. He died November 8th at Hospice of Laramie. It took two of the worst diseases, dementia and cancer to stop this strong, of mind and body, man.
He was an athlete in high school and became captain of the freshman wrestling team at the University of Wyoming when he was drafted. He went to Vietnam and received the Purple Heart. Charlie chose the Marines and was proud to be one.
He received a teaching degree from UW, taught Spanish, was director of UW’s SEO program, did finance for auto dealerships with Lueras Motors and Burman Motors, and managed properties including Motel 8. Charlie’s talents were integral to his wife’s starting Lincoln Printing Plus.
He had a wealth of knowledge, when friends or family had questions they would “ask Charlie”. He was humble about his accomplishments, and there were many. Charlie is survived by his wife Mary Bower, son Joaquin, first wife Debbie, sisters, Bonnie Trabing, Cordy Crawford, Phylis (Richard) Winder and brother Kenny. Proceeding him in death are, his parents and sister Evelyn Valencia. A service will be held Saturday, Nov 16th at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. A celebration of his life will follow.
