Funeral services for Celia Kincheloe, age 102 of Beloit, will be at 2 PM Friday, March 29 at the Ionia United Methodist Church. Mrs. Kincheloe died Sunday, March 24 at the Mitchell County Hospital. Survivors include her daughter, Marjorie Slaughter of Laramie, WY. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Thursday at the Roberts Family Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Donor’s Choice. Roberts Family Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
