Catherine Mary Bridgmon passed away on December 30, 2019 at the age of 97.
Catherine Bridgmon was born in Alamosa, Colorado on January 5, 1922 to Albert and Hilda Chase. She graduated from Alamosa High School and attended Adams State Teachers College for three years. She graduated from Denver University in 1944 with a degree in Library Science.
Catherine came to Laramie in June of 1944 as Assistant Librarian at the Carnegie Public Library. She met her husband, George Bridgmon in 1945 after his return from military duty in World War II. They were married February 22, 1946 and had three sons. She traveled with her husband and sons to many parts of the work including Europe, Asia, Africa and the Bahamas. As a family, the Bridgmons spent two years living in Mogadishu, Somalia. George and Catherine also lived for a year in Zaire and nine months in the Bahamas. After her husband’s retirement from the University of Wyoming, George and Catherine spent their winters in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Catherine got great joy from being active in her church community, St. Paul’s Newman Center and her work with her P.E.O. sisters. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George of 57 years; and by one sister, Helen Hibbs of Westcliff, Colorado.
She is survived by her sons, Lee and his wife, Sharon of Laramie, Mark and his wife, Terry of Fort Collins, and Dale and his wife, Angelika of Laramie; four grandchildren, Nicholle Fuller and her husband, Clay of Fort Collins, Chase Bridgmon of Laramie, Mattie Suver and her husband, Curtis of Boise, ID and Jessi Curtis of Anchorage, AK. She leaves three great grandchildren, Nathan Fuller of Fort Collins, Laina and Gabrielle Suver of Boise, ID; and three step grandsons, Leslie, Aaron and Nathan Coley.
Vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Paul’s Newman Center.
Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St. Paul’s Newman Cemetery. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Newman Center and/or to Hospice of Laramie.
