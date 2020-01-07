Funeral liturgy will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Paul’s Newman Center. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Newman Center and/or to Hospice of Laramie.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Bridgmon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented