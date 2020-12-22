Karen Jo (Oder) Carpenter 1963-2020 Karen Jo (Oder) Carpenter, age 57, passed away December 09, 2020 in Denver, CO. She was born July 08, 1963 in Laramie, WY to Kenneth Wayne and Mary Maxine (Fossett) Oder. She married the love of her life, Donald Carpenter, in April of 1984 when they started their life adventures together. Karen loved to travel and see the world and being the wife of a military man, her life with Don offered her the opportunity to see wonderful areas of the world. Starting their life in Plattsburgh, NY (1984-1986) and during her husband's military duty she was able to find many more adventures in Lakenheath, England (1986-1989); Fort Walton Beach, FL (1989-1993); Colorado Springs, CO (1993-2001) and settling in Federal Heights, CO June of 2001. Karen was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was truly important-the simplicity of living a life with those she loved and she loved them fiercely. Her husband and her children were her everything. She had the gift of finding joy in everything and after spending time with her, you couldn't help but walk away feeling her joy in your soul like a shadow that never leaves. Karen is survived by her husband, Donald Carpenter, son Matthew Carpenter, daughter and husband Krista and Ryan Dwyer, father, Kenneth Oder, brothers Steve Oder, David Oder (Kelley), Kevin Oder (Maria) and sister, Janet Wrhel (Darin) and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Maxine (Fossett) Oder. Please join us celebrating her life Monday, December 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, 2133 E. Rainbow Ave, Laramie, WY. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
