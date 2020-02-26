Carol L. Emerson, age 84, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020, in Pinedale. She was born on March 14, 1935, in Laramie, to Lee White and Gladys (Newell) White of Rock River.
She was a 1953 graduate of Rock River High School and a 1954 graduate of Central Business College in Denver, Colorado. Her career as a professional secretary/assistant included: University of Wyoming College of Education (Laramie), Emerson Grocery ( Rock River), Marathon Oil Company (McFadden), Albany County School District (Laramie), Emerson Appliance Repair (Laramie), Unicover Corp(Cheyenne), and TCI Cable (Cheyenne), and The Hitching Post Inn (Cheyenne).
On July 22, 1955, she married Donald K. Emerson. Together they had one daughter, Deb (Tim) Willson, of Big Piney, Wyoming. She is survived by three granddaughters and six great grandchildren: Sarah (Chris) Moore, Annabelle, and Addison of Rhode Island, Amy (Curtis) Higgins, Dakota Lobmeyer, Emmalyn and Grayson of Cheyenne, Erin Patterson and Everett of Cheyenne. She is also survived by one brother, Ron White of Casper, a cousin, Connie Neal of Cheyenne, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Throughout the course of her life she was active in many arenas including the Rock River Lions Club, Mc Fadden PTA and school board member, McFadden Riding Club, Wyoming Secretarial Association, Wyoming Bowling Association, and Cheyenne Frontier Days. She was an avid bowler, loved country music dancing and flower gardening. She also had an unending love of horses and cats.
Born and raised in Rock River, after her marriage lived with her family in Rock River and McFadden. In 1970 she moved to Laramie, and with her husband and opened Emerson Appliance Repair. After his death July 4, 1980, she moved to Cheyenne. Because of declining health, she moved to Pinedale when Tim and Deb moved to Big Piney in 2013.
In Pinedale she resided at the Sublette Center, which became her home. She participated in Bingo, Sing-a-longs, church services and many other activities. Her family will be forever grateful for the kindness, compassion, and professionalism she received while in their care.
She will be remembered for the bravery and the perseverance she showed after many years of chronic pain, osteoporosis fractures and multiple bouts of pneumonia.
Cremation has taken place at Covill Funeral Home in Pinedale. Internment of ashes will occur with a graveside service at the site of her husband’s burial in Laramie this spring or summer, and will be announced at a later date.
For anyone wishing to make a charitable donation in Carol’s name, it may be sent to: American Chronic Pain Association, P.O. Box 850, Rocklin, California, 95677. E-mail: ACPA@pacbell.net Phone: 1-800-533-3231
