Carol Ellen Washburn, 78, passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on August 7th, 2019. Carol was born in New Jersey but considered California and Wyoming her homes. Before retiring, she held careers in education, nursing, and rehabilitation. Carol was an avid sports fan, exceptional cook, and greatly enjoyed her crafts, including cross-stitching, knitting, and crocheting. She was an intense collector of antiques, loved anything that was colored red, and never missed an opportunity to tell a joke or a family story, thanks to her brilliant memory. When not crafting she enjoyed expanding her mind by reading biographies, watching documentaries, and completing word puzzles. To unwind, she was always happy to go for a quick fishing trip with her husband, Ron.
Carol had a fierce love and devotion to her very large family.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, and her eldest child, Alan.
She is survived by her husband Ron, her four daughters Allison, Alexis, Allyse, and Alaina, and her son Ron(II). She is also survived by her grandchildren Desiree, Freddie(III), Gregory, Heather, Mike, Lonnie, Justin, Christina, Rachelle, Mark, Sophia, Hope, and Amanda. As well as several great grandchildren. Lastly, her fur-babies, Chewey, Pepper, Millie, Maddie, and Pee-Wee.
At Carol’s request, no public services will be held. The family will have a private memorial in her honor at a later date. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
