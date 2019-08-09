Carol Ellen Washburn, 78, of Laramie, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Carol Ellen Washburn
