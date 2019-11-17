Carol C. Davis, 93, of Laramie, WY passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Centre Avenue Health and Rehab in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was born on February 20, 1926 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to John and Effie (Leeman) Clark.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Tom C. Davis.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Tom) Joslyn of Thornton, Colorado and Lee Ann Sherman of Burns, Wyoming; her four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Graveside services will take place at Shrine of Remembrance in Colorado Springs, Colorado
