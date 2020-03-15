Carlyle Eugene Weiss passed away peacefully Oct. 11, 2019, at Northwest Hospital in Tucson, Arizona, at the age of 82. Carlyle was born to Frank and Ruby Weiss in 1937 in Benkelman, Nebraska. He is survived by his wife Gloria McCord Orr Weiss; two sisters, LaNeta Anderson of Benkelman, Nebraska, and Mayre Lou Webster of Waco, Texas; his son Christopher Weiss of Evanston, Wyoming; daughter and son-in-law Erica and Charles Bigham and two granddaughters, Luna and Millie Bigham of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; his former wife Patti Martinez.
After graduating from Benkelman High School, Carlyle attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska. He performed in many operas, operettas, etc., while earning his degree in Music. He went on to Indiana University and later Catholic University where he got his Masters in Music. During this time, he sang in the prestigious Army Chorus for five years.
Carlyle taught at Queens College in North Carolina before he began his successful 32-year career teaching at the University of Wyoming in Laramie in 1968. He spent many of those years taking groups of students abroad on singing tours. He collaborated with composers and conductors in many parts of the world. Many of his former students are teaching music throughout the U.S. and abroad.
Carlyle was as loving and beloved as a man can be. His passion for life, for family, friends, music, beauty and the joys of this world made him an inspiration and hero to more people than he could have imagined. He will not be forgotten by anyone who knew him.
There will be a celebration of Carlyle’s life in Laramie, Wyoming, on May 7, 2020, at the University of Wyoming. Memorials can be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church in Laramie, Wyoming, Saint Philip’s in the Hills Episcopal Church in Tucson, Arizona, or the Music Department at the University of Wyoming.
