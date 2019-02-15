Carlos C. Mellizo, 76, of Laramie, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at St. Paul's Newman Center with The Reverend Fr. Rob Spaulding officiating. A reception to follow will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carlos' name to either the Laramie Soup Kitchen or Interfaith-Good Samaritan.
A full obituary will be published.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Commented