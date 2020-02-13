Carlie Moe

On Saturday, February 8th 2020, Carlie Elizabeth Moe passed away at age 25.
Carlie was born on August 24th, 1994, in Laramie , Wyoming, to Mike Moe and Diana Kocornik. She was diagnosed with Addison's Disease at the age of 11; living with that was a challenge and last week an adrenal crisis overpowered her.
Carlie was homeschooled until 8th grade and graduated from Laramie High School in 2012. She participated in First Baptist Church, Laramie Swim Club, and LHS swimming. After high school she spent several months working with children in Africa and remained emotionally and financially committed to several of those children throughout the ensuing years. She also traveled in South America, Mexico, and extensively in the United States. She grew to be resourceful and gained a compassionate perspective on the human experience. At the time of her death Carlie was pursuing an online Bachelor's Degree in Business Management at the University of Southern New Hampshire.
Carlie was a beautiful young woman who loved farming and cared deeply about Earth and all its inhabitants. She held a permaculture certification from Oregon State University and was passionate about sustainable farming techniques. She dreamed of owning land and operating a teaching farm. Carlie also enjoyed strolling through the woods looking at all the small things- like the way that moss and mushrooms grew on a log or how water beetles dove in a pond. She was fiercely loved by many in the community and beyond; her memory will be treasured all our lives. Though in recent years she did not have a conventional Christian faith, she was aware of and grateful for God's presence. We know she continues to be beautiful, wild, and free.
Carlie was preceded in death by her father, Mike Moe, grandparents Perry and Greta Moe, Charles Kocornik, and Bruce Moorhouse, and uncle, Dan Moe. She is survived by her mother, Diana Kocornik, adoptive father Eric Moorhouse, her older brother Justin Moe, her twin brother Kevin Moe, grandmothers Janet Kocornik and Shirley Moorhouse, boyfriend Kyle Sloan, and a large, close, extended family.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church on Saturday, February 15th at 3 p.m. We intend to plant a permaculture garden in her memory this spring. If you would like to contribute financially to this effort in lieu of flowers, designated donations may be sent in care of First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby, Laramie, Wyoming, 82072. If you would like to help move dirt and plant things, we'll appreciate that as well.
Carlie’s family has no connection to “The Tribute Store."
