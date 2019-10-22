Carlene Sue (Passmore) Martel

Carlene Martel was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 10, 1941 to Carl and Ruth Passmore. She passed away on October 16, 2019 in Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, WY at the age of 78.
She met her soulmate, Richard A. Martel I, in Ft. Lupton, Colorado when her family moved to Colorado. They married on January 23, 1960, and welcomed daughter Crystal in Boulder, CO. in July. Richard, II and Richielle followed in 1961 and 1963, respectively, and were born in Boulder also. Richard I’s job took them to Grand Forks, ND where a daughter, Annette was born and passed away as an infant. The family transferred to Laramie, WY in 1969 where two more daughters were born: Monique in 1971 and Cerise in 1981. The family was then transferred to Barstow, CA where Richard worked for the Department of Defense until he passed away in 1995. Carlene worked for the Marine Corps and she and Cerise moved to Kansas City, MO for her job. She retired in 2011 and moved back to Laramie in 2015. She joined the Eppson Center Melodees shortly after returning and enjoyed singing with them and was also an active member of St. Paul’s Newman Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters; husband, Richard, and infant daughter.
She is survived by daughter, Crystal Bennett (David); son, Richard Martel (Sandi); daughter Richielle Cunningham (Michael); daughter, Monique Anderson; and daughter, Cerise Martel; nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two great, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and funeral services are scheduled at St. William Church, 1025 Fulton Ave. in Ft. Lupton, CO on Friday, October 25, 2019, 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Richard in Ft. Lupton, CO.
A memorial service will be scheduled in Laramie, WY at a later date.
