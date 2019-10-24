No services are scheduled for Carl “Gil” Granlund, 82, who passed away after a lengthy illness Oct. 19, 2019, at Help for Health Hospice in Riverton. Cremation has taken place.
Gil was born April 12, 1937 in Cheyenne.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Help for Health Hospice Home, PAWS or CDS in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main, Riverton, WY 82501.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
