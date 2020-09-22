Cheryl (Palmer) Caddell 1955-2020 Cheryl (Cheri) Palmer Caddell was born January 4, 1955 to Charles (Chuck) Palmer and Bernice (Bernie) Parris Palmer in Hot Springs, S.D. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 15, 2020 in Fernandina Beach, Florida. Cheri attended Beitel School and then Laramie High School, where she was elected as a representative to the Future Business Leaders Association. She graduated in 1973. She attended Pacific Coast Baptist Bible College in San Bernandino, CA for two years. While there, she met Bill Caddell and they were married on September 27, 1975. After their marriage, they moved to Little Rock, AR, where she was employed with a home health service. On September 4, 1990, Christopher Michael joined the family. Cheri was a devoted mom to Chris. They eventually moved to Fernandina Beach, FL, where they made their permanent home and where she began working for Amelia Home Health and retired after 26 years in 2014. She Bill later divorced. Cheri was active in her church. Her passions were reading, skiing, singing in the church choir, crime shows, and Mexican food. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality and sense of humor. Cheri is preceded in death by her father, Chuck Palmer; her brother, Mike Palmer; and a nephew. Surviving her are her son, Chris of Fernandina Beach; her mother, Bernie Palmer, brother, Steve (Jama) Palmer, 2 nieces, 2 nephews; and several great nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, with Pastor Steve Salmans, officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
