Donald J. Brosz 1933-2020 Donald J. Brosz, 87 returned to his heavenly home on August 5, 2020. His devotion to his wife Pearl and family, and his firm belief in God supported him and gave him peace. Don was born in Tripp SD to Jonathan and Pauline Brosz on January 12, 1933. Don received a BS degree in Agriculture Engineering in 1955 and a Masters Degree in 1960 from South Dakota State University. He served as Extension Irrigation Engineer at SD State University, Kansas State and the University of Wyoming from 1960 thru 1993. He could often be seen cheering on his WYO Pokes. Don served the Lutheran church in many roles locally, nationally and internationally, including President of Lutheran Layman's League and Board of Governors. He was active in Zion Lutheran Church, having served as President and Vice President of the Congregation. Don also served his community, working with the IMH Fund, United Way, Cowboy Joe Club and Rotary Club among others. Don married his high school sweetheart Pearl on August 16, 1953 in Tripp SD, and had 3 daughters. As a family they enjoyed traveling, camping and golfing. Don is survived by his wife Pearl, his daughters Jackie (Marc), Pam (Mike) and Nancy (Rich), his grandchildren Steve (Ashley) and Kate (Jon) and great grandchildren Ben, Paul, Joshua and Andrew and sister Sally Miller. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Delvin (Kathleen). The family will have a private burial at Green Hill Cemetery, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation, Lutheran Hour Ministries Foundation, Wyoming District Lutheran Laymen's League Scholarship Fund in Casper. Additional info is available at www.montgomerystryker.com
