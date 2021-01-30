Audrey I. Brokaw 1940-2021 Audrey I. (Nelson) Brokaw passed into Eternal Life Wednesday, January 20, 2021. She was born August 6, 1940, to Wm. Richard Nelson and Irene M. (Pountney) Nelson. She married Howard M. Brokaw September 22, 1962. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Lois I. Flint; infant daughter Annetta I. Brokaw; and husband Howard Brokaw. Audrey is survived by her brother Donald R. Nelson, Colorado Springs; children: Lana (Eric) Clark, Rock River; Richard (Kimberly) Brokaw, Cheyenne; Ralph Brokaw, OOO Ranch; Lois (Keith) Broyles, OOO Ranch; grandchildren: William (McKenzie) Clark; Richard (Andrea) Clark; Mary Clark; Scott, Annetta, and Rachel Broyles; Shade and Lindi Brokaw; and Bridger and Coulter Brokaw; greatgrandchildren: Adalyn, Charlotte, Tyler, and Cameron; nieces and nephews: Ruth, Debbie (Steve) Earnshaw, Cynthia, Michael (Kelly) Brokaw, Timothy Brokaw, and Stephen (Ana) Brokaw; many cousins, including Nettie (James) Davis, Ida Vieyra, and Bob (Jacquie) Pountney; and her BFF JoAnn Clark, whom she has loved as a sister since the 3rd grade. A celebration of life will be held later in the spring on the OOO Ranch. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
