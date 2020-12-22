Ellen (Grace) Brinda 1973-2020 Ellen (Grace) Brinda of Lander, Wyoming, passed away on December 7, 2020 at Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on April 28, 1973 in St. Joseph, Missouri to David and Deborah (Gentzler) Grace. Ellen graduated in 1991 from Laramie High School and in 1996 from the University of Wyoming with a BS in Accounting. Ellen met her future husband, Dave Brinda, while they were at the University of Wyoming. She worked in the banking business in Lander for twelve years before focusing her undivided attention on her family. Ellen is survived by her husband of 22 years, Dave, and their children Ryan of New Haven, CT and Katelyn of Lander, Wyoming, her parents David and Deborah (Gentzler) Grace of Laramie, Wyoming, her sister Sarah (Jeremy) Adams, and niece, Klaire of Badger, Iowa. She is preceded in death by her grandparents.
