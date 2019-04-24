Bonnie Mae Soderberg, 72, of Laramie passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at her home.
A funeral service will be held at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Rhett Ivey officiating. Visitation will start an hour prior to the service. Burial at Greenhill Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Bonnie’s name to either the American Heart Association or the Laramie VFW.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.montgomerystryker.com.
