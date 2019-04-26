A funeral service will be held at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home on Friday, April 26th at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. Reverend Rhett Ivey will be officiating. Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery with a reception immediately following the service at the VFW. Please feel free to wear something yellow, as it was Bonnie’s favorite color.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Bonnie’s name to the American Heart Association or the Laramie VFW.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.montgomerystryker.com.
