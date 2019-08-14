Bonnie Lou Woods, 77, of Laramie, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Medical Center of the Rockies. She was born August 10, 1942 in Rochester, Minnesota to Al and Alice (Poledna) Wasmuth.
Bonnie married Charles Woods April 12th, 1959.
Bonnie enjoyed playing Farmville, video games with the grand kids and solving puzzles. She loved being around her family and working in her yard. She received the award for Best Janitor of the Year in 1991 while working as a custodian for the Junior High School.
She is preceded in death by her parents and Mark Ybarra.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles Woods of Laramie; her children and spouses, Susan & Jim Heggie of Laramie, John & Sharon Woods of St. George, UT, Brian & Theresa Woods of Loveland, CO, Terri & Steve Baringer of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Michelle Ybarra of Baytown, TX; her 12 grandchildren; and her 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Ed Wasmuth, Carol Clover, Barb Fossett, Jan Harvell, Kathy Brownlee, Sue Hole and their families.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2016 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with the Reverend Rhett Ivey, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie’s name to the COPD Foundation at copdfoundation.org
