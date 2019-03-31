Bonnie Jean Dumler, 86, of Laramie, died March 26, 2019. Bonnie was born in Kimball, Nebraska, on December 3, 1932, to Gus Wynatt and Stella (Lovett) Wynant. She met Elmer Dumler on the Monolith Ranch near Laramie. They were married on July 5, 1949. She worked at several hotels and motels, was an active member of the BPW, and was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 52 years, sister Donna, brothers Leslie, Neil, Donald and Leland Wynant, and grandson James. She is survived by her children Marian Sellers and Cecil Dumler, granddaughter Katherine, four great-grandchildren Amie, Kendall, Grady and Beckett, and one great-great-grandson Wyatt.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 5, at 1 p.m. at Harmony Cemetery. Following the graveside services there will be a public reception at First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bonnie’s name to a favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
