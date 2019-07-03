Bonnie Belle Chesbro, 78, of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away on May 31, 2019, at Golden Peaks Nursing Home, Fort Collins, Colorado. She had struggled with a long illness of Alzheimer dementia. Bonnie was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to Preston and Ruby Shellhorn. She was raised on the family farm near El Dorado Springs, Missouri. She attended a rural grade school near her parent’s farm. She graduated in 1959 from El Dorado Springs High School. She worked in El Dorado Springs before moving to Laramie, Wyoming. She retired from Student Health Services, University of Wyoming.
She married Wallace Chesbro January 7, 1989, at Grace Chapel Church. Bonnie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed working outside on the lawn and in her flowers. Bonnie loved to fish, hunt, ski and camp in the Medicine Bow Mountains with her husband, Wallace.
She was a longtime member of Grace Chapel Church in Laramie. There she celebrated her love of music as a choir member and playing the piano and organ music for the congregation. She enjoyed dancing all kinds of music. She was a member of the Quadra Dangle Square Dance Club. She was also a long-time member of the Laramie Moose Club.
Bonnie, with her zest for life and ready smile will be missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Bonnie is survived by: her husband, Wallace Chesbro, Laramie, Wyoming. Children, Kimberly (Wayne) Goodrich, Ft Collins, Colorado; Kelly Smith (Donna Schiavone), Roseland, New Jersey; Kerri (Scott) Scheeler, Lewistown, Montana. Brother, Albert (Carolin) Shellhorn, Independence, Missouri, Sister: Carol Robison, El Dorado, Missouri; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, six step children, 13 step grandchildren, and 13 step great grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at the Grace Chapel Church, 324 Taylor, Laramie, Wyoming, with Pastor Dennis Moore, officiating. Please wear her favorite color “red” in celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, Wyoming Chapter, 2232 Dell Range Boulevard, suite 220, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82009.
