Bob Rosene, 73, passed away on February 3rd in the care of Hospice of Laramie.
Born January 17th, 1946 in Wheatland, Bob was the son of Dr. William and Helen Rosene. Bob enjoyed growing up in Wheatland where he and his brother Bill were well known and loved around town. He liked to go to the Conoco filling station to hang out with the guys and enjoyed going to the park with his brother, Bill and sister, Sue. Growing up, he had a horse named Dinah and his love of horses continued when he moved to Laramie and was able to work with and visit the horses at Ark Equestrian Center.
Bob went to school in Wheatland, attended the Deveraux Schools in Santa Barbara, California, and the Wyoming State Training School. He then moved to Laramie in 1972 to receive support from Ark Regional Services. Bob worked in Ark’s Woodshop, Recycling Center and Auto Detail. He also worked at Albertsons and Holiday Inn. He was an avid fan of Elvis, “The Bloodies” aka: Jaws and Nightmare on Elm Street, and was a big fan of Judge Judy, Jerry Springer and the Wyoming Cowboys. He enjoyed bowling, going to Denver, Fort Collins, and attending Cheyenne Frontier Days. He especially enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend, family and friends. Bob had a great sense of humor and was always ready for a trip or an adventure, and was very handy in the kitchen, whether barbequing in the back yard or baking blue ribbon items to enter in the County Fair.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Bill.
He is survived by his sister, Susan Rardin and nephews Eric, Joel and Tim. He will also be missed by his longtime girlfriend, Valgean and his many friends in Laramie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to Ark Regional Services, 1150 N. 3rd. St in Laramie.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23rd at Ark’s Center for Professional Development, 1160 N 3rd Street in Laramie.
