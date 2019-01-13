Bill Teegerstrom, long-time principal of Laramie Junior High School, died early January 9, 2019 after a ten-year battle with Parkinson’s Dementia. Bill was born in Rising Star , Texas on December 31, 1936 and later lived in Kansas, Phoenix, and Rawlin. Bill and his wife Sandy lived in Laramie from 1980 to 1999. He had earlier received his Master’s Degree from the University of Wyoming. He had resided in Colorado since 1999. Upon his death he was surrounded by his wife, son Chandler Hull, daughter Brownell Colby and their spouses Kaurina and Scott. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter, their spouses and grandsons McKay Colby and Lane Hull. Other survivors include sons Troy, Ty, Todd, Trent and Toby Teegerstrom, their spouses, and ten grandchildren. Bill was an avid fisherman, golfer, and follower of Wyoming football and basketball. He loved education and people in general. His family is blessed with many happy memories. No funeral services will be held.
Bill Teegerstrom
