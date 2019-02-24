Betty Mae Heggie, 86, of Laramie, died on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Hospice of Laramie.
She was born September 10, 1932 in White Sulphur Springs, Montana.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Heggie; and her parents.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy (Sue) Heggie of Laramie; her grandson’s Chadd Heggie and Tyler (Lauren) Heggie; and her great grandchildren, Lucas and Carson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with the Reverend Rhett Ivey, officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Betty’s name to a charity of your choice.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
