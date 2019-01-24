Betty Lou Nelson, 82, passed away January 21, 2019, at Hospice of Laramie. Betty was born December 21, 1936, in Thomasville, Missouri, to William Thomas Parrott and LeAnna (DePriest) Parrott.
She married Robert J. Nelson Sr. in November of 1964.
She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Nelson Sr.; son, Robert J. Nelson Jr.; daughter, Leigh Ann Jordan; four grandchildren, and one great-grandson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, Wyoming, 82070.
