Betty C. Miller, 100, passed away Nov. 19, 2018, at her home in Cheyenne.
Betty was born April 19, 1918, to Dr. E.B. and Nella B. Carney in Fort Scott, Kansas, where she grew up and attended public school. She went on to receive a BS degree in music education and Pittsburg Teachers’ College in Pittsburg, Kansas, in 1939. She taught music in Oakley, Kansas, and Independence, Kansas.
She was married to John C. Miller on June 6, 1948, and had two children, daughter Barbara and son John Jr. In August 1955, the family moved to Laramie, where she resided until January 2005. Her hobbies were music, gardening, cooking and sewing. While in Laramie, she was a member of the United Presbyterian Church, the garden club and a volunteer at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; two sisters; her husband; and her son. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Armando Maldonado, of Cheyenne, and nephew Edward Carney, of Fence Lake, New Mexico.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in the chapel at the United Presbyterian Church in Laramie.
