January 2, 1935 – March 25, 2019
Betty Bea Lucas, 84, of Dacono, CO passed away after a long illness on March 25, 2019 in Louisville, CO. She was born January 2, 1935 in Wheatland, WY and moved with her family to Laramie, WY as a young child. Betty studied Business at the University of Wyoming.
Before retiring from public service, Betty was the executive assistant to the Colorado Insurance Commissioner for 28 years. She had many lifelong friends, but most loved her pets, who were the most spoiled and pampered creatures on earth. Betty enjoyed sewing, working in her flower beds, and spending time with family and friends. She never met a stranger, and her gentle spirit, ready smile, and dry sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Martha Lucas of Laramie, WY; and three brothers: Jay Nelson of Casper, WY, Gene Nelson of Florida, and Dale Lucas of Dacono, CO. She is survived by nieces and nephews in Colorado, California, and Wyoming.
No services will be held at Betty’s request. There will be cremation, and her final resting place will be the family plot in Wheatland, WY. Memorial contributions may be made to Cat Care Society in Lakewood, CO. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
