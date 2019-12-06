Benjamin D. Bowen 32, of Laramie, born to Kirk and Jamie Bowen, passed away on Saturday November 30, 2019 in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Benjamin enjoyed music, art, cooking, and a game of botchy ball. He took pride in his hometown Laramie, Wyoming where he was born and raised. Benjamin was well loved and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the many acquaintances from his life’s journey. He was a very kind, caring, giving, and loving young man. He was a true ‘pay it forward’ believer.
Benjamin’s favorite time of day was the final hour of the sunset, he called this the ‘Golden Hour’. “When the Golden Hour arrives and the world round you is calm, breath it all in and remember the peace it provides.”
Benjamin is proceeded in death by his grandfathers and great grandparents.
He is survived by his parents Kirk and Jamie Bowen of Laramie, Wyoming and his grandmothers, Myrtle Ludlow of Laramie, Wyoming and Patricia Hinton of Rosalia, Kansas. Benjamin is also survived by his brother Chris (Carissa) of Laramie, Wyoming, his nephew Christopher Jr. and by his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Benjamin’s parents Kirk & Jamie Bowen would like to remind us all to hug, love, and cherish, your children every single chance you get.
Services will be scheduled at a later time.
