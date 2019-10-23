Aug. 6, 1954-Sept. 17, 2019
Ben Austin passed away Sept. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada, due to complications of pneumonia and blood clots. Ben was born in Buffalo, Wyoming, to Albert and Mary Austin, of Kaycee, Wyoming, the sixth child of eighth. He spent his early years attending Barnum School. In 1962, the family moved to Lusk, Wyoming. In 1964, the family moved to Laramie, Wyoming. In 1970, the family moved to Fort Laramie, where Ben graduated from Lingle/Fort Laramie High School in 1972.
From sixth grade on, Ben spent summers working for area ranchers. Ben joined the Air Force in fall of 1972. After getting a hardship discharge in October 1973, he became a member of the Air Force Reserves. Ben worked in housing construction around Wheatland and Medicine Bow. He also worked in mining, running heavy equipment. Eventually, he started his own housing construction business.
Ben married Leeta Condos in August 1976 and became the father of three boys. He started working road construction, moving around the state as his job demanded, eventually settling in Elk Mountain as home base. In recent times, his job took him to Utah, Nevada, Oregon, and then back to Nevada. Ben retired in August 2019 and was looking forward to retirement when he developed health complications.
He was always working and loved his jobs, whatever it was, and became knowledgeable in many facets, whether mechanics, road and pipeline construction, or house building.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, by a brother, Bill, in 1994, a sister in 1997, his father in 2001 and mother in 2003.
He is survived by three sons, Paul Clark (Crystal), of Elk Mountain, Brian Austin (Amy), of Sandy, Utah, and Cody Austin, of Elko, Nevada; five grandchildren, Haley Clark, of Cottonwood, Arizona, Logan and Sadie Austin, of Elk, Nevada, and Declan and Kaden Austin, of Salt Lake City, Utah; two step-grandchildren, Penny Blauvelt, of New Haven, Connecticut, and Colter Blauvelt, of Rawlins, Wyoming.
Ben has five sisters, Deanna (Gerald) Gillette, of Boise, Idaho, Verlla (Roy) Lohr, of Lusk, Wyoming, Charlyne (Levon), of Fort Laramie, Wyoming, Terri (Mike) Green, of Florence, Texas, and Sheila (David) Johnson, of Loveland, Colorado, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by friend and traveling companion Nila Walters, of Evans, Colorado.
After cremation at his request, a private burial took place in Elk Mountain. Celebration of life services were Oct. 11 at the Elk Mountain School Gym.
Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Bow River FFA or to the donor’s discretion.
