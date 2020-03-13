Belen Martinez Casas, 79, of Laramie, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. She was born May 5, 1940, in Zacatecas, Mexico, to Aurelio and Juana (Arjon) Martinez.
She is preceded in death by her son, Jose; her parents; her brother, and her sister.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years Salvador Casas of Laramie; her children, Lupe (Lucy) Casas of Longmont, Juventina (Jeff) Coca of Laramie, Armando (Berni) Casas of Laramie, Clementina (Rick) DuBeau of Anaheim, California, Simon (Elizabeth) Casas of Mexico, Salvador (Sherri) Casas of Centennial, Colorado, Amauri (Beatrice) Casas of Laramie, Isael (Yolanda) Casas of Loveland, Narvel (Jill) Casas of Castle Rock, Colorado, Bella (Eddie) Atencio of Fort Collins; her 27 grandchildren; her 10 great grandchildren; and her siblings, Manuel, Jesus, Rosario, Anita, and Elodia.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Rosary and Vigil Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church.
Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
