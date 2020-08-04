Thomas Fredrick Barnes 1947-2020 Thomas Fredrick Barnes, 73, of Custer, SD, passed away on August 1, 2020 at his residence in Custer. Thomas was born on June 12, 1947, in Laramie, WY to Oscar and Virginia (Nelson) Barnes. Thomas is survived by his wife, Susan Barnes of Custer; son, Tony (Heather) Barnes and grandsons, Asa and Elijah; daughter, Molly (Clayton) Schultz and grandchildren, Garrett, Bridger, Avery and Caryson; brother, Walter Barnes; and sister, Mary Lin Cleaves. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer. Written condolences can be made at chamberlainmccolleys.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Barnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
