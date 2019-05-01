Barbara J. Brower, 71, originally of Laramie passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home is in care of cremation. Services will be held at a later date in Anacortes, Washington.
