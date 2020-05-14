Barbara A. Coulthard, 76, of Fort Collins, CO, passed away May 10th, 2020. She was born in Kansas, raised in Laramie and spent the best years of her life in Alaska. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Coulthard. She is survived by her daughters Breann, Tammy, step children Steve, Mitch, Nina, sister Donna and niece Becky and nephew Dan. A celebration of her life will be held in the early summer of 2021. There will be lots of family, food and spring flowers just as she would have liked it. Those interested in attending can contact Breann at goin.north@hotmail.com.
