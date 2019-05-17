Arthur J. “Art” Eike
Arthur J. “Art” Eike, 79 of Laramie, Wyoming passed away February 4, 2019 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. Art was born April 6, 1939 in Manchester, Iowa to Arthur “Art” Sr. and Julia Eike, Art grew up ranching, haying and cowboying from a very young age, and had many adventures along his life’s journey, he was Deputy Marshall of Jackson County Colorado then the Foreman for several mines in Wyoming before moving to Grove, Oklahoma and opening Art’s Garage. Upon his return to Wyoming in 1989 he worked as a Mechanic for Albany County Sheriff’s Department as well as several other companies before retirement. Art was a collector of Antique Farmall Tractors and he belonged to the “Chug-N-Tug” Tractor Club in Encampment and several other tractor clubs throughout Wyoming. Art was a member of the Moose Lodge, he loved to hunt, fish and dance. Art always regretted not finishing high school, so 27 months of hard daily study proudly brought him his GED.
Art is survived by wife Judith Eike of Laramie, Wyoming; three sons; Mark (Karen) Eike of Wyoming, Greg (Jeana) Eike of Florida and Rod (Cheriee) Eike of Oklahoma.
Stepsons; Eric (Rebecca) Summers, Tim (Janice) Walker, Troy (Jeanette) Walker, Kent Walker and Jeffrey (Lauralee) Walker.
7 Grandchildren, 18 Step-Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren.
Siblings; Henry Eike, Marie Jones, Anna (Sonny) Guerrieri, Sharon Jackson and Judy Haas.
Art is preceded in death by his parents: Arthur J. “Art” Sr. and Julia Eike, his first wife Norma Jean Eike, his Sister Rita and her husband Pat Parker and Grandson Ryan S. Eike.
A Memorial service is planned for Art on June 1st at Woods Landing Resort In Jelm, Wyoming from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Karolyn Arnold
A funeral service will be held at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home on Friday, May 17, 2019 starting at 1:00p.m. with Pastor Nathan Keith officiating. Burial will take place at Greenhill Cemetery after the service, with a reception from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn. Visitation will take place at the funeral home prior to the service, starting at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Karolyn’s name to the Albany County Public Library Foundation at foundation.acplwy.org/ways-to-give/ and select gifts in tribute or mail/go to Laramie Public Library at 310 S. 8th St. Laramie, Wy 82070.
