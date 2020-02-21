Arthur Hanscum

Arthur T. Hanscum, 68, died on February 20, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on September 9th, 1951, Arthur was the youngest of four children born to Charles Wright “Pinky” Hanscum and Helena Margaret (Lynch) Hanscum.
Art liked to joke with his daughters as each matriculated through the second grade that he was so smart he skipped a grade. He hid his piano books to go play baseball or marbles with the neighborhood kids. Art graduated at the ripe old age of 16 from St Mary’s High School in Cheyenne. He attended the University of Wyoming, receiving his BS in Political Science in 1972. He was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. Art went on to attend the University of Wyoming College of Law, receiving his JD in 1975. He became a Special Assistant Attorney General to the state of Wyoming later that year.
In 1977, Art joined the law firm of Pence and MacMillian in Laramie, Wyoming, which went on to become Pence, MacMillian and Hanscum for a time. Art was appointed Albany County District Court Judge in 1982, the youngest appointee at the age of 31. He was forced into early retirement in 1996 by symptoms associated with the onset of Parkinson’s Disease – a progressive neurological disease. About his disease and in demonstrating his optimism he often quipped, “You die with Parkinson’s, not of Parkinson’s.”
Art was a bit of a Renaissance Man: His quick wit and sharp intellect allowed him to dabble in various ventures such as acting in community theatre, playing the role of Lord Montague in “Romeo and Juliet,” as well as a stunningly accurate portrayal of the ghost of Jacob Marley in Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.” He supported the theater at the University of Wyoming as well. His jelly tacos and insatiable sweet tooth go unrivaled as does his Johnny Cash karaoke renditions.
He wrote his own rules, paved his own way and never took “no” for an answer. Art passed these traits to his two daughters, Kedrin Irene (Hanscum) Case and Rhaetia Marie Hanscum. He is the proud grandfather to five wonderful grandchildren who still had yet to beat him at chess. Art’s sense of humor, sharp intellect, spectacularly scary ghost stories will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by his daughters, nieces and nephews.
Art requested donations be given to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, your local hospice or to any political candidate who serves to inspire, lift-up and bridge the great political divide in this country.
At Art’s request, a private service will be held.
