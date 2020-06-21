Arthur Coulthard

Arthur Allman Coulthard, 91, of Cheyenne, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born on September 7, 1928, in Laramie, Wyoming, to Joseph Hodges and Marie Etta (Carter) Coulthard.
Arthur served in the Korean War and on the USS Kaskaskia A027 while serving in the United States Navy.
He spent his early years ranching in Tie Siding and moved on to the Robber Roost Ranch in Medicine Bow. He retired from Shirley Basin Getty Oil.
He is survived by his wife, Joan A. Coulthard; his children, Cindy Hardesty, Leann Tapp, Mike Gashler, Sharon Von Seggern, and Lori Jo Butner; his nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; and the 10 compound dogs.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Greenhill Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Navy and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial donations may be made to the Black Dog Animal Rescue 2407 E. Ninth St., Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82001, and/or to a charity of your choice.
