Anthony Scarpelli, 78, of Ft. Collins, CO., (formally of Cheyenne and Laramie, WY) passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at his home in Ft. Collins.
Anthony was born June 27, 1941 in Hanna, WY. He went to school in Hanna and Laramie, WY where he graduated high school and earned his Master's Degree from the University of Wyoming.
Anthony was a beloved Art Instructor in Cheyenne, WY for 32 years and later retired. He was an avid outdoorsman, photographer and artist.
He is survived by his wife, Debby, son, Kevin (Debbie), daughter, RaChelle (Dan), sister, Kathy (Danny) and two step-daughters; Jaime and Stacy and six grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation, The Humane Society and/or Rock Steady Boxing (Ft. Collins).
