Annie Marie Orteg

Annie Marie Ortega, 79, of Laramie, WY passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020. She was born March 14, 1941 to Joseph and Rachel Salazar. She was raised in Wheat-land, WY with seven siblings. On January 26, 1957 she married Tony (Anthony) Ortega Jr. They had 3 children, but raised almost 10 other children.
Annie began working in 8th grade to make money for her family. Most of her years were spent working at the University of Wyoming and helping with the family-owned company “Ortega Excavation and Construction”. After retirement, she and Tony spent many summers in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico where they took their grand-kids swimming and rock hunting. When they were done traveling, they moved to Wheatland, WY.
Annie’s love in life was Tony, her children, and her grandkids. She was a wonderful cook and her food was known far and wide. Anyone who knew Annie and Tony said that they treated everyone like family. Their house was an open door to anyone who needed a warm hug or a good meal. She spent hours teaching her grandkids how to make enchiladas, tortillas, sopapillas, jam, and green chili. She was happiest when her house was full of people.
She was a born-again Christian and was a prayer warrior believing that faith would help her in every situation. She spent her entire life giving and doing for others. She enjoyed going to church, singing old hymns, bingo with her sisters, canning fruit from her garden, and learning to facebook. She didn’t know how to “like” and would just write “Annie likes” below every photo or post.
Annie is preceded in death by her husband Tony, and her children Ruth Arthur, Ernest Ortega, and Norma Record; parents, Joseph and Rachel Salazar; siblings, Julia Cas-taneda, Viola Lemus, Raymond Salazar. Annie is survived by siblings, Susan Mar-tinez, Esther Nava, Abel Salazar, and David Salazar. She is also survived by son-in-law Steve Arthur (Regina); daughters Robin Riegel (Ted), Renee Gaddis (Troy) and grandkids Christina Hiegel (Trevor), Jamie French (George), Elizabeth Arthur, Tallia Maly (Micah), Rory Record (Stephanie), Rachel Abrahamson (Gus), Kayla Ortega, Mike Arthur, Rusty Record (Sadie), and Tony Ortega along with other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren (many not by blood, too numerous to count). We will miss her kind heart, warm hugs, and perfect advice for every situation. Until we meet again on those heavenly shores, "te quiero mucho."
Services will be scheduled at a later date. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented