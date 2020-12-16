Lydia "Pryde" Andrews 1936-2020 Lydia "Pryde" Andrews, 84, of Laramie, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO. She was born in Lewis, KS on April 8, 1936. Pryde grew up in Casper, attending Natrona High School and graduating in 1954. She married William "Bill" Andrews on September 7, 1957 in Casper, WY. Although encouraged to begin a career in accounting, Pryde fell into the nursing field, committing 50+ years to being a registered nurse. Throughout her career, she served the community of Laramie in a variety of roles. She worked for Dr. Lawrence McCarty for 18 years where she became a symbol of stability, support, and lifelong friendship to his many patients. Following his retirement, she worked in a variety of positions at IMH, with pediatrics being her favorite. It is well known that her compassion and knack for caregiving influenced several of her own patients to pursue careers in nursing due to their experience of her care. Pryde dedicated her life to nursing which was shown through her failed attempts at retiring. She worked as long as her body would allow her, returning to work twice from retirement where she continued to touch lives and ease the suffering of her patients. Outside of her dedication to her career, she was wholeheartedly dedicated to her family, especially her grandchildren, Tasha and Dalton. Pryde completely changed her work schedule to be able to care for her grandchildren growing up, and never missed an event from academics to sports to everything in between. Her favorite past-time was bragging to anyone that would listen about their successes. Pryde was also an avid football fan, reader, and crochet enthusiast. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill Andrews (Laramie, WY); her children, Tom Andrews (Denver, CO), Tammy Andrews (Denver, CO), and Lynn Trujillo (Troy) of Laramie; her grandchildren, Tasha (Loveland, CO) and Dalton Trujillo (Laramie) and a large extended in-law family that treated her as their own. Rosary Service will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at St. Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 10:00 a.m. Friday December 18, 2020 at St. Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Heirs of Laramie woman receive large checks
- Appelhans appointed new sheriff
- Suicide: clues not always what one might think
- Dear CEO
- Dec. 13: Letters to editor
- It's the 'LAW' to still spread good will at Christmas
- Planning commission approves Rocky Ridge final plat
- Pioneers Jesse and Catherine Converse
- American Legion Post 14 remembers the fallen
- Being better neighbors
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented