Jerry Wayne Andersen 1953-2019 Jerry Wayne Andersen, 66, of Laramie, WY passed away on October 26th, 2019 surrounded by his family at University of Colorado Hospital in Denver. Despite being very healthy, he sustained a severe and unrecoverable stroke. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rhonda Andersen (Busig), his daughters Amber Andersen (Michael Enriquez), Megan Andersen (Lynn Rooney) and his 6 year old granddaughter, Elizabeth (Ellie) Andersen, who was his greatest joy. An outdoor Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Avenue, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. Please wear your masks as we are following social distancing guidelines.
