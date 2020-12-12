John Emerson Alm 1938-2020 John (Johnny) passed on Friday, December 4th with his two girls by his side after a 23 year long battle of cancer. He was tough through his whole journey of life. John was born in Laramie, WY where he graduated high school and started his career in road construction. He served his country through the National Guard of Wyoming. He worked on many highway jobs in WY and CO, which is where he met the love of his life, Holly in 1976. They later married in December of 1977, and it can be said that he married his daughter, Merica, at the same time. The family moved to Grand Junction in 1978 where they bought some land and built a home together. Throughout his career he worked for many companies advancing to supervisor roles. John worked for Abbott Construction, Corn Construction, Elam and United Companies, each company and his fellow colleague made an impact on him. The apple of John's eyes were his 2 grandsons. When they were born a new light shined within him. They spent so much quality time together on their Freaky Fridays when the boys were younger. As the boys grew, he made sure to be their biggest fan at all their events. John and Holly in their life together got to travel and enjoy their home together. John was one of eight siblings, being right in the middle at number 4. He is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Edwin and Amanda Alm. As well as his brother, Edward and sister Charlotte. He is survived by his wife, Holly, daughter, Merica Street (Jimmy), two grandsons, Jaden and Jaren Street. As well as his other siblings, nieces and nephews on both sides of his family. Memorial services will be Friday, December 18th, 2020 at 2:00 at Crown Pointe Cemetery for a graveside service. A memorial service in Laramie, Wyoming will be planned for a future date.
