Alejandro Aguilar “Alex” Garcia, 99, of Lakewood, CA passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, WY, surrounded by family members. Alex was born on April 21, 1920 in El Paso, Texas. He became a resident of Southern California after moving with his parents to Los Angeles in 1936.
Alex is survived by four sons and a daughter: Al Garcia (Phyllis), San Clemente, CA; Dan Garcia (Wilma), Laramie, WY; Jaime Garcia (Dawn); Winter Haven, FL; Cathy Garcia-Morrissey, San Diego, CA; and Ray Garcia, Lakewood, CA. Alex is survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at All Souls Cemetery Chapel, Long Beach, CA. A reception will be held during visitation hours in an adjacent room.
The burial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at All Souls Cemetery, Long Beach, CA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity or foundation of your choice in memory of Alejandro A. Garcia.
