Ralph Alcon 1954-2020 Ralph Joseph Alcon, 66, of Cheyenne, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Leopoldo "Leo" and Beatrice Alcon. Ralph loved the mountains and enjoyed rock hunting and collecting petrified wood, rocks and arrowheads. Ralph is survived by his son, Isaac Alcon; daughter, Mariah Butler; his sister, Sandra Presnell; two brothers, Antonio Alcon and Floyd Alcon; and four grandchildren, Savannah Spalding, Persephanie and Trajan Alcon, and Oakley Butler. A private family memorial will be held.
