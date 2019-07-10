Albert “Bud” Zappa
Rosary will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. Funeral Liturgy will follow at 3:00 p.m. with the Reverend Fr. James Schumacher as celebrant. Inurnment for Bud and Phyl will be held later in Cumberland, Wisconsin.
Memorial contributions may be made in Albert Zappa’s name to a horse program of your choice. Bud’s favorites were Cathedral Home for Children and the ARK Regional Services Equestrian Center.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. To send condolences or to sign the online guest book go to www.montgomerystryker.com.
